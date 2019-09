Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Had A Beach Picnic

The only thing as exhausting as being parents is preparing to be parents, so pregnant Irina Shayk and boyfriend Bradley Cooper took time to escape on Sunday at the beach. According to Entertainment Tonight , the couple was snapped taking a walk on the beach in Malibu and having a picnic before returning back to the grind. In the photos, the couple is noticeably relaxed, wearing comfy clothes and carrying a picnic basket. Lunch for the day was a salad, along with a bottle of water shared by both Shayk and Cooper.