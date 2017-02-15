Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Had A Beach Picnic

The only thing as exhausting as being parents is preparing to be parents, so pregnant Irina Shayk and boyfriend Bradley Cooper took time to escape on Sunday at the beach. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple was snapped taking a walk on the beach in Malibu and having a picnic before returning back to the grind. In the photos, the couple is noticeably relaxed, wearing comfy clothes and carrying a picnic basket. Lunch for the day was a salad, along with a bottle of water shared by both Shayk and Cooper.
The Russian model's baby bump was on full display, but the rumored ring she was spotted wearing back in December was less so. The two stars, who have been together since early 2015, are staying private when it comes to the future of their relationship — but not when it comes to their affection.
"The pair showed quite a bit of PDA," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. "They hugged and kissed on the beach and held hands as they walked." As if we weren't already jealous of the model's pregnancy glow, these beachside strolls are sure to take it to the next level. Hopefully we'll get at little tan ourselves by proxy.
Advertisement