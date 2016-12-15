Bradley Cooper may have taken a cue from the infallible Beyoncé playbook. That, or girlfriend Irina Shayk bought herself a truly bangin' early holiday present.
The model, 30, was seen in Los Angeles wearing a giant emerald ring on her left ring finger, sparking rumors that she is engaged to Cooper. The speculation is fueled by reports that Shayk is pregnant with the couple's first child. The Russian model been dating the 41-year-old actor since the spring of 2015, shortly after splitting from Cristiano Ronaldo; Cooper's last relationship was with British actress-model Suki Waterhouse.
While neither star has commented on the rumored pregnancy, the fact that they haven't come out to deny the story has us thinking it's the real deal. Plus, when Shayk walked in the Victorias's Secret Runway Show last month, she wore looks that strategically obscured her belly. We will update this post should the couple's engagement become confirmed.
Advertisement