Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Wimbledon Bicker Is So Relatable

On the track "Bound 2," Kanye West inquires of Kim Kardashian, "How you gon' be mad on vacation?"

It's the same question I pose to Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend of over a year, model Irina Shayk, following their tense and awkward argument caught on camera at a Wimbledon tennis match.

In various brief clips uploaded to Twitter and originally aired on television, you can see Shayk turning her back to Cooper while dabbing her eyes, as if trying to keep herself from crying.

Then he seems to ask something along the lines of, "What's happened?"

Clearly, something happened to upset Shayk.

People are wondering what Cooper could have said to his girlfriend to elicit her reaction. But come on, who hasn't had to hold back tears or a mini-tantrum in a time of frustration?

Other couples on Twitter are commenting that the pair's candid tiff is one of those relatable, "stars — they're just like us!" moments.

Minor spats are all part of the package. It's just bound to happen, sometimes even in a public place.


Whatever happened between these two, in the end, it seems the match point went to Shayk.
