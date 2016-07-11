Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Wimbledon Bicker Is So Relatable

On the track "Bound 2," Kanye West inquires of Kim Kardashian, "How you gon' be mad on vacation?"



It's the same question I pose to Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend of over a year, model Irina Shayk, following their tense and awkward argument caught on camera at a Wimbledon tennis match.



In various brief clips uploaded to Twitter and originally aired on television, you can see Shayk turning her back to Cooper while dabbing her eyes, as if trying to keep herself from crying.



Then he seems to ask something along the lines of, "What's happened?"

