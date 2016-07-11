Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Wimbledon Bicker Is So Relatable

On the track "Bound 2," Kanye West inquires of Kim Kardashian, "How you gon' be mad on vacation?"
It's the same question I pose to Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend of over a year, model Irina Shayk, following their tense and awkward argument caught on camera at a Wimbledon tennis match.
In various brief clips uploaded to Twitter and originally aired on television, you can see Shayk turning her back to Cooper while dabbing her eyes, as if trying to keep herself from crying.
Then he seems to ask something along the lines of, "What's happened?"
Bradley Cooper done f***ed up @Deadspin pic.twitter.com/rFawbq62l6— Andrew Lentz (@LentzManCometh) July 10, 2016
Clearly, something happened to upset Shayk.
Bradley Cooper trying not to have a fight with his girlfriend in the middle of Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/B6yZWWLJTX— John Dabkovich (@JohnDabkovich) July 10, 2016
People are wondering what Cooper could have said to his girlfriend to elicit her reaction. But come on, who hasn't had to hold back tears or a mini-tantrum in a time of frustration?
Other couples on Twitter are commenting that the pair's candid tiff is one of those relatable, "stars — they're just like us!" moments.
Minor spats are all part of the package. It's just bound to happen, sometimes even in a public place.
@Jodie10022 @LentzManCometh @Deadspin captures our relationship 💖— Ellie (@Ellie_Coombes) July 10, 2016
@LentzManCometh @CDoginnit us every time u let your mouth slip— mentioned u (@xaidsaidsaidsx) July 11, 2016
@LentzManCometh @Deadspin @haleywrotethis me as a person— Melissa Brown (@itsmelissabrown) July 10, 2016
Whatever happened between these two, in the end, it seems the match point went to Shayk.
I'm obsessed with Irina Shayk's "just wait until we get home" face and the slight fear in Bradley Cooper pic.twitter.com/JlMdhc4Gft— Caitlin McBride (@mcbride_caitlin) July 10, 2016
