Bradley Cooper Says His Daughter Changed His Entire Career

Meet Bradley Cooper: Owner of the perfect gravelly voice and the ultimate family man. The actor, who is notoriously quiet about his home life, couldn't resist gushing about his partner, model Irina Shayk, and their one-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, during a recent interview with NPR — a rare but welcome occurrence.
Cooper, whose made a name for himself as both a comedic and dramatic actor, explained that his "miracle" family completely altered his career for the better.
"I spent about 15 years going from movie to movie. And then I hit 39, and I had stopped and I said, 'What do I really want to do?' I want to tell Joseph Merrick's story in The Elephant Man," he told NPR. "So I did that for a year. Then this story came to me, A Star Is Born, and then I spent the next four years doing that."
None of that would have been possible without Shayk and their daughter, he said.
"And the one thing that I know in the future is: It's worth all the time to dedicate, even if one piece of art comes out of it in a half a decade, that would still be incredible as long as I can feel like it's the movie I wanted to make, which is this movie," he continued. "So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present."
Has Cooper's family also turned him into a yogi? Because that's one hell of a zen outlook.
