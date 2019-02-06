Bradley Cooper Admits He's Embarrassed By His Oscar Snub

Bradley Cooper may have a cool exterior, but he's just as bummed about his Best Director Oscars snub as you are.
The A Star Is Born actor told Oprah Winfrey on an episode of Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations that will air February 16 that he heard the Oscar news via a congratulatory text from a friend while he was in a coffee shop. When he heard that he wasn't in the running for Best Director, he wasn't necessarily stunned, but rather embarrassed.
"I was not surprised. I'm never surprised about not getting anything," he told Winfrey."The first thing I felt was embarrassment actually. Well, think about it. I felt embarrassed that I didn't do my part. I'll work on that."
"I went, 'Oh, gosh. I didn't do my job,'" he noted.
Winfrey pointed out that many people would disagree, and that he should be proud of what he did, to which he responded, "I do."
Despite not getting the nod for his directing, Cooper received his fourth acting nomination and A Star is Born is nominated for best picture, two of eight of the film's total nominations. Cooper also has two Grammy nominations — a first for the actor.
In fact, Cooper will be joining Lady Gaga on the Oscars stage to perform their nominee for Best Original Song, "Shallow." The two recently sang the song together on stage at Gaga's Las Vegas residency. "I just had to zen out and just pray that I wasn’t going to ruin her show," he told told E! News. "Because, think about it, she just crushed it for two hours. And I thought, ‘Please, let me just be on pitch."
But despite getting some practice, he said he was "terrified" of singing it live, in front of the Academy.
It's time for Lady Gaga to instill some confidence in her co-star — or rather, be the Jackson Maine to his Ally.
