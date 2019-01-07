Why Patricia Clarkson Kissed Bradley Cooper At The Golden Globes

Think of award shows like the Hollywood version of reunions: Old friends are bound to come together in one place. Two friends who found one another again at the 2019 Golden Globes? Patricia Clarkson and Bradley Cooper, who you may not know have a longstanding friendship.
On Sunday, Clarkson took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her ultra creepy Sharp Objects part. On her way to accept the trophy, she greeted Cooper, who was firmly planted in the audience due to the numerous nominations for his directorial debut A Star Is Born.
Advertisement
So, how do these two know one another? They actually got close outside of the Hollywood scene. The friends starred alongside one another in a West End production of The Elephant Man in 2015. (Fun fact: Cooper portrayed the role of the titular character sans prosthetics, instead using his physicality to embody the man.)
Clarkson and Cooper appeared to get close during their time in London, because in 2018, the two were spotted hanging out in New York City.
Though the two bonded during their time in The Elephant Man, Clarkson told The Guardian that Cooper first approached her in 2010, at the premiere of Woody Allen film Whatever Works.
"[Cooper] was lovely and gracious and quite funny, and then he said, ‘If and when I do The Elephant Man, I want you to play Mrs Kendal,’" Clarkson told the outlet in 2015. "And I thought, 'Oh, what does he see in me?'"
Probably what the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also saw: a stellar actress.
Advertisement