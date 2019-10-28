Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s Daughter Makes First Public Appearance

After his split from his partner Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper attended an event this weekend with a different lady by his side: their 2-year-old daughter, Lea. The actor participated in Sunday's 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event honoring A Star Is Born co-star Dave Chappelle, and brought along young Lea, marking her first official public appearance.
Previously, Cooper and Shayk have kept photos of their family private, but he has spoken about parenthood on a number of occasions. In conversation with NPR in 2018, Cooper said having a family "opened [him] up even more...to the day, and to be present." A year later, he told Ellen DeGeneres that raising Lea "allowed [him] to embrace my childlike self without any fear of judgment."
Advertisement
As for Shayk, she was brutally honest this summer in her cover for Harper's Bazaar about the expectations that come with motherhood.
“You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you're living in a lie. Tell me one reason why, just because you're a mother, that you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don't believe in that," she told the outlet. "Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother? I really believe if you love something, you can prioritize your time. (Motherhood) is just an addition to your life.”
Shayk and Cooper split back in June after four years of dating, agreeing a month later to joint legal and physical custody. Clearly, Sunday was Cooper's night since, according to Shayk's Instagram Story, she's doing some traveling. But don't worry, she and Lea were spotted horseback riding upstate not 24 hours earlier.
Advertisement