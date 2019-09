The Meaning Behind Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga's Hair In A Star Is Born

In a 1976 review of the second remake of A Star Is Born, starring Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand, film critic Roger Ebert wrote, "There's just no way, after all the times we've seen Streisand... for us to accept her as a kid on the way up." Ebert goes on, detailing exactly how despite the plot, movie makeup, and a lineage of two other eponymous films that came before it, the audience just couldn't possibly buy Streisand — an Academy Award winner — as a struggling singer. While some may have feared the same would've been the case for both Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the fourth version of the same film, we're here to tell you there's nothing to worry about.