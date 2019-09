Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Got Breakup Cuts After A Star Is Born

It's not totally unusual for an actor to ditch every last physical detail of their character, especially when that character was both physically and emotionally taxing to play. In fact, that's partially why Gaga changed her hair the second she knew Ally's job was done. During an appearance on The Ellen Show in September, host Ellen DeGeneres asked if it was hard for Gaga to let go of Ally. "Yes," Gaga replied. "There is some tremendous emotion and tragedy, so I wanted to get her out."