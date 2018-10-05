Just in case you had any doubt that Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born would be the biggest movie of the year (sorry, Venom, you tried so hard), the film's soundtrack has dropped to make sure you never get Lady Gaga's voice out of your head.
Technically, it's not Gaga and co-star/director Cooper singing on this soundtrack: It's Ally and Jackson, the leading characters in this tale of rising and falling fame. If you listened to the soundtrack's lead single, "Shallow" (as I did no less than 20 times) you'll know that this is one soundtrack you need to download ASAP.
Advertisement
You can find the tracklist for the soundtrack here, and fans are already losing their minds over the prospect of listening to Gaga's alter-ego on a possibly endless loop.
I’m already super obsessed with the A Star is Born soundtrack, oops.— mez ?? (@mezjennifer) October 5, 2018
FUCK I’m so obsessed with the A Star is Born Soundtrack!!!!!!!— Angus (@WanderingHooker) October 5, 2018
listening to the A Star is Born soundtrack on repeat because the only good thing to come out of this shit year will be this movie/gaga’s subsequent oscar.— Amy (@aburger23) October 5, 2018
The soundtrack to A Star is Born is the only thing that's getting me through the day. All hail Gaga. ??— Michelle Bowles (@namaste1813) October 5, 2018
The star is born soundtrack is the best birthday gift I’ve ever gotten— noah (@noahramage) October 5, 2018
This obsession should surprise exactly no one. When "Shallow" was revealed in the movie's trailer, fans immediately memed Gaga's magical musical moment, including that amazing "AHhhhhaHhhhadsgjaldsjgakdsgjals" that takes us right into "I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive innnn."
Anyone: h— aboLIZh ICE (@LizlieKnope) September 1, 2018
Me: HAAAAAAAA AH AH AH AHHHHH AHHHHHH HAAA AHH HAAA pic.twitter.com/OE4nZOlaOm
me: can I request a song ?— juniorr? (@jayjuniorrr) September 5, 2018
DJ: sure what is it?
me:
pic.twitter.com/vFkGQ6hBHe
Little Monsters before and after listening to #SHALLOW pic.twitter.com/eF7IpNog6S— The Baddest (@CraxyIm) September 27, 2018
IM OFF THE DEEP END— dilan ? (@ObserverOfGaga) September 27, 2018
WATCH AS I DIVE IN
I'LL NEVER MEET THE GROUND
CRASH THROUGH THE SURFACE
WHERE THEY CAN'T HURT US
WE'RE FAR FROM THE #SHALLOW NOW pic.twitter.com/mbugOQklXd
"It's a wonderful song that Lady Gaga wrote with Mark Ronson and two other writers. I really loved that song and when she played it for me it was just about finding out the best way to utilize it in the movie, and maybe making it a duet instead, and [having it] be the first time [Jackson has] heard [Ally] sing a song she's written on the spot. It's a real anchor for the whole movie."
There are other songs on the soundtrack that are also making a splash. Gaga's closing number, "I'll Never Love Again," is making some fans weep:
When Gaga sings and says "Wont even let the sunlight in" on I'll Never Love Again pic.twitter.com/31TmDj2YLL— KillTheBitch (@KillTheBitxxh) October 5, 2018
Alexa play I’ll Never Love again by Lady Gaga on repeat pic.twitter.com/34zuJSyQ3H— jackie. (@yeuno_) October 5, 2018
Gaga singing: “I’ll Never Love Again” Me in the theatre: #AStarIsBorn #AStarIsBornSoundtrack pic.twitter.com/6wtS3yiZHh— Tyler Milton (@batestm) October 4, 2018
My personal fave, outside of these two huge numbers, is actually Cooper's "Maybe It's Time," which can be heard in one of the film's earlier trailers. The reason? It sounds like a song that's always been in our cultural zeitgeist — which is just more proof that Cooper has made a film that feels as authentic to the musician's experience as possible.
A Star Is Born hits theaters Friday, October 5.
Advertisement