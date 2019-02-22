Who Will Lady Gaga Bring As Her Date To The Oscars?

During the Grammy Awards this year, Lady Gaga brought had all the glam and confidence that a woman with five Grammy nominations (on top of her many career wins) and an Oscar nominated-film under her belt should. But one thing was missing: a date.
As recently as the 2019 Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards her fianceé Christian Carino was by her side. But, Gaga officially ended her engagement with Carino, who is also her acting agent at CAA, One of her reps confirmed to People — and Gaga just officially confirmed their engagement in October! That is the second time the star has called off an engagement — the first with Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney.
Advertisement
Now that the 2019 Academy Awards are coming up, everyone is dying to know: who will be Lady Gaga's +1?
The most heartwarming possibilities are her sister, Natali Germanotta, or her parents. Remember how endearing it was when her A Star is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper famously brought his mother to the Oscars in 2013?
Speaking of Cooper, if those two showing up together to celebrate their film's seven nominations it would be a highlight of the evening and possibly send the public into a frenzy. If Cooper's wife Irina Shayk has to play third-wheel, she might be okay with it — even she probably rooted for an Ally and Jackson happy ending.
Advertisement