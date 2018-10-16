Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement & Debuts A Monster Pink Engagement Ring

The lady is a bride! Which is to say, Lady Gaga is engaged to her boyfriend Christian Carino, something that was rumored for a while but only recently confirmed. At last night's Elle Women in Hollywood event, Gaga, née Stefani Germanotta, calld Carino her fiancé in the middle of a thank you speech.
"Thank you to all the loved ones in my life," Germanotta began, first thanking her manager Bobby Campbell, per Us Weekly. She continued, "Everyone at table five. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day."
She and Carino have been believed to be engaged for a while now — Gaga was spotted with the engagement ring in late 2017, during the Joanne world tour. The couple started dating in early 2017, six months or so after she officially called off her engagement to Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney. Carino, an agent who works for the CAA (Creative Artists Agency), represents Gaga. Gaga and Carino have been spotted together various times, although they've only recently been photographed on red carpets together.
