Lady Gaga Says Bradley Cooper Is One Of The Few Real People In Hollywood

The Star Is Born press tour has begun, which means that Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta, for the real-name dweebs in the back) and Bradley Cooper are out and about promoting the film. This means they do a lot of talking up their costars — a requisite part of the press tour cycle. (Unless, of course, you are Sebastian Stan and you are playfully making fun of Tom Holland.) Last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Gaga appeared.
She wore a billowing blue gown and had some very nice things to say about Bradley Cooper.
She said:
Advertisement
"He's incredible."
"I'll tell you something — there's a lot of fake people in Hollywood, and Bradley is not one of them."
"I mean, that man, he sings from his gut. He sings from his soul. And you know, you can be a technically perfect singer, and — I'm sure the band can all agree — you can be technically perfect but have no ability to tell a story. And he just can tell a story when he sings."
Can he tell a story with his voice? We'll let you decide.
The Star is Born soundtrack arrived today, and "I'll Never Love Again" is the stand-out heartbreaking hit. Listen to it, below.
Advertisement