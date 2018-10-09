Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney may have split in 2016, but Kinney will always have his ex-fiancée's back. He, along with the rest of the world, is raving over Gaga's performance in A Star Is Born, and spoke to E! News about his reaction to the movie and all the buzz.
It's worth noting he has not seen the film yet, but regardless he told the outlet that he "could only wish her the best."
"I am really proud," he said on Saturday at the 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball.
However, there is another important person who has seen the film, and has equally gushing things to say: Oprah.
"I’m in awe of @ladygaga. How did she do that?!" she said, according to Oprah Magazine. "So vulnerable, so open. And Bradley Cooper directing and starring? It was all so intimate and so powerful! I can’t shake it. I want to see it again—which I never do.”
Despite their split, Kinney has remained Gaga's ardent supporter. In 2017, he cheered her on at the Super Bowl for her halftime performance, and Gaga has only ever had positive things to say about their relationship.
Now someone get him A Star Is Born tickets ASAP.
