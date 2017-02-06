Taylor Kinney Was Cheering On His Ex At The Super Bowl

We all know about #couplegoals, #siblinggoals, and #squadgoals, but is #exgoals a thing? If it isn't yet, Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga are making a case for it. The couple may have called off their engagement back in 2016, but they're still out supporting one another, as evidenced by Kinney's appearance at the Super Bowl yesterday. An eagle-eyed fan spotted Kinney in the crowd and he looked totally stoked to be cheering on the game — and, we assume, his ex's halftime extravaganza. Gaga has mentioned that she and Kinney "really love each other," so it's not at all surprising to see Kinney supporting his ex-fiancée.
Taylor Kinney is at NRG Stadium to see Lady Gaga's #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl show! pic.twitter.com/KJwsZi2YQt— Lady Gaga (@KevinGagaloo) February 6, 2017
Gaga made a huge announcement after her performance: She's embarking on the Lady Gaga World Tour in support of her latest album, Joanne. Here's hoping that we'll see Kinney attending a few of those dates — which we're sure will be as star-studded as her past tours. To further prove just how amicable the breakup is, Kinney was spotted at the Today show chilling with Cynthia Germanotta, Gaga's mom, a few months ago. Gaga even shared the pic on Instagram, so it's clear that Kinney's on good terms with the whole fam. If that's not the epitome of #exgoals, we don't know what is.
