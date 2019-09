Taylor Kinney Was Cheering On His Ex At The Super Bowl

We all know about #couplegoals, #siblinggoals, and #squadgoals, but is #exgoals a thing? If it isn't yet, Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga are making a case for it. The couple may have called off their engagement back in 2016 , but they're still out supporting one another, as evidenced by Kinney's appearance at the Super Bowl yesterday. An eagle-eyed fan spotted Kinney in the crowd and he looked totally stoked to be cheering on the game — and, we assume, his ex's halftime extravaganza . Gaga has mentioned that she and Kinney " really love each other ," so it's not at all surprising to see Kinney supporting his ex-fiancée.