Lady Gaga Uses Her Moment Of Super Bowl Fame To Make The BEST Announcement

If you ever really need to tell the world something, the Super Bowl is the place to do it. Each year, the event pulls in more than 100 million views per minute, so it's the best type of soapbox. So, if you're a pop star looking for world domination, it's the perfect setting to announce an upcoming world tour. This year, pop star cum country music-star Lady Gaga (neé Stefani Germanotta) grabbed the attention of this impressive audience with her halftime show. During which, it should be noted, she jumped off a bridge. (Casual.) Allegedly, it was the most "dangerous" Super Bowl halftime show yet. Then, with all eyes on her, Gaga announced that she'd be taking this glittery Bad Romance on the road. This morning, she tweeted a simple GIF with the words "Lady Gaga World Tour" — in the post, the 30-year-old is wearing a pair of glasses that read: "Joanne." Translation: We're getting a world tour for the pop star's latest album. According to her website, the tour will begin in August 2017 in Toronto. The star's Twitter followers are reacting with resigned pleasure. One user writes simply, "yup ok see ya there." Another uses Gaga's own words, writing, "you're giving me a million reasons to give you a million dollars." (The musician's song "Million Reasons" features the refrain, "You're giving me a million reasons to let you go / You're giving me a million reasons to leave the show.") And thus, Lady Gaga took one step closer to world domination.
