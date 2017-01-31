Lady Gaga has never been someone to shy away from out-of-the-box performances. But the 2017 Super Bowl might be her most outrageous stunt yet. In an interview with Boston's Mix 104.1, Gaga told radio show "Karson & Kennedy" that she'll be hanging from the roof when she begins her concert on Sunday. Naturally, the trick was her sister Natali's idea. The "Perfect Illusion" singer added that the NFL was "really excited about the show we wanted to put on" and was "super supportive" of the idea. "They've been there every day at the rehearsal space with us, cheering me on as we rehearse," Gaga said of the NFL. Gaga wouldn't reveal details about what to expect from the halftime show. But considering the fact that the NFL is spending more than $10 million to produce it, we're guessing it will be pretty spectacular. And if Gaga's recent Instagram posts are any indication, she's super excited for the gig.
Advertisement
Check out the full interview in the clip below.
Advertisement