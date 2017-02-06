Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance Sets Internet Aflame

Lady Gaga didn't really get political during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, but that didn't make it any less spectacular. The performance was brief, high energy, and reminded us why she's such a spectacular pop star. Her outfits sparkled, her performance was tighter than tight, and she dove from the stage, triumphant. Her set included a performance of the first few bars of "America the Beautiful," after which she was flown down to the stage on wires.
Wow. Wow. Wow.@LadyGaga! #SB51 #PepsiHalftime #Gaga pic.twitter.com/YRMGVWdXov— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
She performed "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons," and "Bad Romance." Watch her performance below.
WOW. Amazing.@ladygaga's #PepsiHalftime Show! ?#SB51 https://t.co/z9vCKRBKkC— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Twitter, naturally, loved it. The main thrust was that the Patriots are getting worked, essentially.
Advertisement
With that, Lady Gaga has a better catch percentage than the Patriots wideouts tonight— KOBE BUFFALOMEAT (@edsbs) February 6, 2017
Gaga's covered more ground than the Patriots' offense so far.— Andrew Das (@AndrewDasNYT) February 6, 2017
Caught in a bad romance. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/wk05L1b4eI— Emily Black (@emhblack) February 6, 2017
my mom: so if your friends jump off a bridge you gonna jump too?— maris?? (@thatgirlmarisss) February 6, 2017
me: pic.twitter.com/jybVVBAXIl
how it feels covering politics in 2017 pic.twitter.com/LOcYry795x— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 6, 2017
Advertisement