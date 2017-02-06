Story from Music

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance Sets Internet Aflame

Michael Hafford
Lady Gaga didn't really get political during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, but that didn't make it any less spectacular. The performance was brief, high energy, and reminded us why she's such a spectacular pop star. Her outfits sparkled, her performance was tighter than tight, and she dove from the stage, triumphant. Her set included a performance of the first few bars of "America the Beautiful," after which she was flown down to the stage on wires.
She performed "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons," and "Bad Romance." Watch her performance below.
Twitter, naturally, loved it. The main thrust was that the Patriots are getting worked, essentially.
Unfortunately, she didn't manage to conduct a Satanic ritual onstage. There's always next year!
