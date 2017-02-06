The NRA would very much like to tell Lady Gaga what to do during her Super Bowl performance. Specifically, conservative pundit Bill Whittle, when appearing on NRA TV, asked that Gaga not get political during her halftime show performance. "I think if Lady Gaga comes out there and makes this an anti-Trump tirade, I think that's really the final step of the declaration of war between our pop culture people and the actual citizens," Whittle said. "This is not the Kennedy Awards, this isn't the Oscars, this is the Super Bowl where real Americans get together and have a real fun day and the last thing they want to hear is how stupid and racist they are." Whittle cited Colin Kaepernick, who famously kneeled during the national anthem, and Beyoncé, who is Beyoncé, as examples of what not to do. We humbly submit that if you find yourself disagreeing with Beyoncé, you might want to rethink your position. Of course, his assertion that any American is not a real American is offensive. People born in New York are just as much real Americans as those born in the Rust Belt. And just because you're a famous singer doesn't mean you don't love your country. Come on, this is easy, we're shocked people are still messing this up. Check out Whittle's little statement here. We hope he isn't triggered by Gaga's Super Bowl performance.
Dear @ladygaga: don't get political at #SuperBowl. People are tired of being called stupid & racist by dunces like @Beyonce & @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/GbSN5fZ6xX— NRATV (@nranews) February 3, 2017
