Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney have reportedly broken off their engagement. TMZ was first to report the split, also noting that Gaga was spotted in Malibu last week without her engagement ring...on Kinney's birthday. People is also confirming the news.
While reps for the singer and the Chicago Fire star haven't issued official statements, Gaga is currently posting photos on Instagram from Cabo, Mexico, showing that she still isn't wearing that heart-shaped rock Kinney gave her in February 2015.
"He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES!" she announced on Instagram last year.
This past March, when the couple wore wedding bands to Gaga's 30th birthday party, rumors circulated that the two had gotten married in secret.
Kinney and Gaga first met in 2011, when he got naked for her "You and I" video. If you're holding onto this relationship as evidence of true love's existence, there may be hope for you still. They've already split once, back in 2012, and reunited a month later. Perhaps the same will happen this time?
