Lady Gaga has addressed reports that she and fiancé Taylor Kinney have split . In a post on Instagram, the pop star confirmed that the couple is taking some time apart, but made it clear that they consider themselves to be "soulmates.""Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates," she shared. "Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."