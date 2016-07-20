Lady Gaga has addressed reports that she and fiancé Taylor Kinney have split. In a post on Instagram, the pop star confirmed that the couple is taking some time apart, but made it clear that they consider themselves to be "soulmates."
"Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates," she shared. "Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."
Kinney has yet to comment, but Gaga's post has been flooded with messages of support. If the Little Monsters have their way, these two will be back together in no time.
