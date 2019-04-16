Skip navigation!
Engagement Rings
Fashion
15 Engagement Rings Made For Classic Brides
by
Eliza Huber
More from Engagement Rings
Shopping
Put A Ring On It: Our Guide To Your First Big Jewelry Purchase
Emily Ruane
Apr 16, 2019
Fashion
J.Lo's 15 Carat Emerald Ring Is A Stunner — Here's 15 Engagement Rings...
Eliza Huber
Mar 11, 2019
Fashion
Katy Perry's Flower Engagement Ring Is
So
Valentine's Day &...
Eliza Huber
Feb 15, 2019
Work & Money
Saying No To An Engagement Ring Didn't Make Me Less Engaged
“Look, Roman got engaged,” said Peach, my then boyfriend, now husband, while showing me a photo of a woman’s left hand displaying a diamond
by
Erin Lowry
Shopping
Jennifer Lawrence Got A Simple Engagement Ring, So Now We Want Th...
When we heard rumors that Jennifer Lawrence, our favorite no bullshit celeb, got engaged to boyfriend, NYC art mogul Cooke Maroney, our first thought (of
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
18 Gold Engagement Rings For The Not-So-Flashy Bride
Have engagement rings gotten a little too extravagant lately? From Lady Gaga's pink diamond ring to Priyanka Chopra's massive rock — it's hard to find a
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Attached Her Chopard Earrings To Her Veil
Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress that "took a total of 1,826 hours to complete," an insider shared. "It was
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Vintage Engagement Rings For The Unconventional Bride
One could argue the best love stories of all time have already been written — novels like Anna Karenina and Pride & Prejudice are prime examples. We’d
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
17 Pearl Engagement Rings If Diamonds Aren't Your Thing
Diamond engagement rings are cool and all, but after nearly 550 years in the spotlight (the first known diamond engagement ring was given to Mary of
by
Eliza Huber
Work & Money
How Much You Should You Spend On An Engagement Ring, According To...
Winter is coming, which means it's time to dust off your parka, pull out your coziest socks, and prepare for cuffing season. Or for those already in
by
Anabel Pasarow
Pop Culture
Meg Ryan's Engagement Ring Is A True Stunner
In what may be the most lo-fi engagement announcement ever, famed actress Meg Ryan shared the news of her engagement to John Mellencamp via an Instagram
by
Meagan Fredette
Shopping
The Under-$1,500 Rose Gold Engagement Rings Of Your Dreams
When rose gold first started appearing as the next big engagement ring fad a couple of years ago, we had our doubts about its longevity. Rose gold was
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Thanks To Lady Gaga, We're Eyeing These Pink Engagement Rings
It's official: We can't get enough of Lady Gaga (not news, but worth a reminder). Not only is she busy advocating for women and promoting one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Pop Culture
Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement & Debuts A Monster Pink Engagement ...
The lady is a bride! Which is to say, Lady Gaga is engaged to her boyfriend Christian Carino, something that was rumored for a while but only recently
by
Rebecca Farley
Fashion
34 Engagement Rings That Will Earn You A "Yes"
The actual idea of a "proposal season" is pretty antiquated. In our opinion, any time you want to pop the question is as good as any. But similar to the
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
19 Engagement Rings For Anyone Looking To Get Hitched Quick
Is it just us, or is everyone getting engaged? Sure, it's technically 'wedding season.' But, there's just something different about this summer — and
by
Eliza Huber
Entertainment News
Hannah Hart Got Engaged To Her Longtime Girlfriend In The Most Ro...
Get ready for your wholesome content of the day: YouTube chef Hannah Hart proposed to her longtime girlfriend, BuzzFeed producer Ella Mielniczenko — and
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Ariana Grande's Former Co-Star Is Just As Excited About The ...
When you’re in love, you know you’re in love. And when you’ve found the human of your dreams, why wait to make it official? Ariana Grande and
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
Why You Should Think Twice Before Getting An "Engagement Piercing"
If your roommate religiously watches Say Yes to the Dress and you're figuring out how to afford travel to five weddings this summer while also helping
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
Did
The Bachelor
Recycle An Engagement Ring, Again?
As if this week's The Bachelor finale didn't give us enough to talk about, Bachelor Nation added a minor conspiracy theory to the discussion. Eagle-eyed
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Food News
Are Blinged-Out Foods Becoming A Marketing Trend?
Recently, Hidden Valley announced it had created a $35,000 ranch bottle encrusted with diamonds, sapphires, and 18 carat white gold in honor of the
by
Olivia Harrison
Shopping
We Can't Stop Watching This Two-In-One Engagement Ring In Ac...
As ridiculous as it may sound, I can't imagine settling on just one engagement or wedding ring. As a trend-driven person, I like to change up my look
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Weddings
How To Get Your Engagement Ring Properly Insured
Engagement rings may no longer be required to cost three months' worth of income, but they are still pretty expensive. It might be the last thing on your
by
Venus Wong
royal wedding
Meghan Markle's Jeweler Is Making Sure Her Engagement Ring S...
You can buy her white wrap coat, but you can't buy Meghan Markle's engagement ring — at least not from its original source. Stephen Connelly, director
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Kaley Cuoco Ended Her Birthday Engaged — & She Documented It All ...
Congratulations are in order for Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook! The happy couple is engaged, Cuoco shared on Instagram. Based on what the Big Bang Theory
by
Meghan De Maria
Weddings
8 Brides-To-Be Share REAL Engagement Rings & Costs
Many aspects about getting married have evolved with time: Taking your other half's last name is no longer a required ritual, eloping is becoming more
by
Venus Wong
Fashion
Meghan Markle's Wrap Coat Has Been Renamed "The Meghan"
It’s official! Kate Middleton isn’t the only commoner living out our fairy tale dream of marrying an actual prince and becoming royalty. On Monday,
by
Channing Hargrove
royal wedding
Here's Your First Look At Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring
Ever since the news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, we've been trying to learn everything we can about the couple's relationship.
by
Meghan De Maria
Celebrity Style
Serena Williams Shared A Photo Of Her Glam Wedding Ring
Serena Williams has been dominating the tennis court for years, but lately, we've been starting to see her move beyond the court and showcasing other
by
Cameron Glover
Weddings
The Engagement-Season "Rule" No One Is Following Anymore
It's almost that time of year: Soon, you won't be able to scroll through your Facebook news feed without seeing an engagement announcement or two. The
by
Venus Wong
