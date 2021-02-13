Deciphering Diamonds: Is Lab-Grown The Same As Natural?

Despite the apples-and-oranges comparison of the environmental strain caused by the two different types of stones, there’s one thing we still want to know: which type of diamond is best? It really depends on who you ask. “A natural diamond is a billion years in the making, one of nature’s most incredible miracles,” says Kayel. Weindling, on the other hand, reminds us that, despite its technological origins, “[a lab-created diamond] is a real diamond,” and many “go through the exact same cutting and polishing process, and [are sent] to the same laboratories to [be certified]” as the stones that come out of the ground. At the end of the day, says Weindling, “it doesn’t need to be this mysterious, and just tell people the truth and let them decide.” So, we encourage you to ask questions of your jeweler and follow your heart when it comes to choosing the diamond that’s right for you.