8 Engagement Ring Trends That Will Be Big In 2021, According to Experts

If the number of celebrity engagements in the latter half of 2020 — think: Gwen Stefani, Lily Collins, Gabourey Sidibe, and Clare Crawley — is any indication, a lot of people are getting hitched right now. Or, at least, they’re planning to once group activities like engagement parties and weddings are safe to host again. Ahead of engagement season, jewelry designers have upped their game, designing a slew of fresh engagement ring styles for brides and grooms to choose from in the new year.
“Where elaborate halos and other diamond-encrusted settings have been all the rage in recent years, there's been a shift towards simplicity in 2020,” says Shelley Brown, The Knot’s senior fashion and beauty editor. According to her, after a rise in popularity this year, simple solitaire settings will continue to reign supreme in 2021. “The diamond shape may vary, like Lily Collins' rose-cut diamond or Jasmine Tookes' oval diamond, but the settings tend to be very clean, without a lot of intricate detail,” she says. Emeralds, sapphires, and vintage rings are also expected to perform well next year, according to Brown. (Thanks, The Crown.)
Also on the list of trending engagement rings are oval-shaped diamonds, as well as hidden-halo engagement rings (that feature accent diamonds underneath a larger diamond), according to Anubh Shah and Slisha Kankariya-Shah, the co-founders of fine jewelry brand With Clarity. And those are just the highlights.
Ahead, find out what experts predict will be the biggest engagement ring trends come 2021.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.