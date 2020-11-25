Precious Star Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged — & Her Ring Is Gorgeous

On Tuesday, Precious and Empire star Gabourey Sidibe took to Instagram to announce that she is engaged to Brandon Frankel. While announcing the news, the actor also gave viewers a glance at the stunning engagement ring.
Sidibe started the caption, which was posted alongside a video and a photo of the couple, by writing that people thought they were married. “It’s weird,” she wrote, “but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see.”
She continued, “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist.” The post concluded with Sidibe saying she feels "grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side."
The head of strategic partnerships in music at Cameo popped the question with an elegant ring featuring a round center diamond on a delicate white gold, pavé band. According to Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, Kathryn Money, it appears to be a 1.5-to-2-carat diamond. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center stone, we estimate the cost of the engagement ring between approximately $15,000 to $40,000.”
With her engagement, Sidibe joins a long list of celebrities boasting a round diamond on their ring fingers. This year alone, The Royals star Alexandra Park added one — on a white gold band — to her jewelry box courtesy of One Tree Hill alum James Lafferty. Glee star-turned-producer Jenna Ushkowitz's boyfriend David Stanley also proposed with a round diamond ring set on a yellow gold band.