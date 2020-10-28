Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged — & The Ring Is Blinding

Update: According to Katie Zimmerman, Blue Nile's chief merchandising officer, Stefani's ring is either a round or oval cut, "set in a solitaire or simple pavé platinum setting," she told Refinery29. "While round cuts are most popular (and most expensive due to high demand), we’ve watched fancy shapes such as oval become more and more sought after, especially with style icons Blake Lively and Hailey Bieber rocking ovals on their ring fingers,” Zimmerman added. She estimates that Stefani's new rock has a total weight of approximately 8 to 10 carats and values it at between $700k and $800k, "depending on the color and clarity of the diamonds."
This story was originally published on October 27, 2020.
On Tuesday, after five years of dating and plenty of engagement rumors, former No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani and her co-star on The Voice Blake Shelton are officially headed down the aisle. The couple, who met on the set of the popular competition show in 2014, posted matching photos on Instagram, showing them kissing in what appears to be an office in the back of a church... while wearing matching trucker hats.
Stefani captioned her photo, “Yes please!” with an engagement ring emoji and another of praying hands. Meanwhile, Shelton wrote, “Hey Gwen Stefani, thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” It’s in those same photos that we got the first (albeit blurry) glimpse of Stefani’s engagement ring — which looks to be as big as this epic piece of news. (The burgundy manicure is equally wow-worthy.)
After (a lot of) zooming in on the photos, we’re guessing that the blinding ring is made up of a large round diamond set on a slim band. The style is a far cry from either of the two rings the singer wore during her engagement and marriage to Bush's Gavin Rossdale. When proposing in 2002, Rossdale gave Stefani a thick band covered in diamonds, which she paired with two pavé diamond bands. Once they were married, she began wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring on a silver band.
The new rock taking up real estate on Stefani's ring finger, while still very large, appears much more understated and classic than her previous two, which seems apt given the couple’s low-key relationship.
Now, we'll be patiently waiting for a closer shot of the ring.