It's pretty clear Stefani and Shelton are a solid celeb couple, and most of us have at least partially adjusted to the idea of the No Doubt icon dating the twangy guy from The Voice and the most controversial The Sexiest Man Alive in recent memory. But how did we get to this point? Let's take things back to the very beginning of Stefani and Shelton's relationship, when they first met. Fun fact: Back then, she had no idea who he was.