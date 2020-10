Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Finally Engaged

In two matching Instagram posts , the couple posted a photo of them both kissing in matching trucker hats while Stefani shows off the ring on her perfectly manicured finger. (They seem to be standing in some medieval church with very choice decor that I have a few questions about, but I guess that's not the point here.) In the ska-punk singer's caption, she wrote " @blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx", and in his, the country star wrote "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"