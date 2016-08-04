Miranda Lambert split up from fellow country singer Blake Shelton a little over a year ago, and she's no longer hiding her feelings about it. Her new single "Vice" describes the coping mechanisms someone might turn to while dealing with heartbreak, and she confirmed to Billboard that it's inspired by her own life.
"Everybody has a vice. Everybody goes through a time in their life when they run to it a little bit more than when they don’t," she explained. "When I’m journaling my life and putting it on paper to a melody and then allowing people to hear it, I can’t worry about what somebody might twist it into, because it’s not like I’m hiding anything."
While she didn't mention the divorce specifically, she did allude to it. "With what I happened to be going through in my life, being honest was never really a choice. Everybody knew anyway. So I just said, I’m gonna journal it, and — good days and bad days — use it for my art,” she said.
Even if she resorted to her vices, she also got out her feelings about the divorce in a healthy way by letting it fuel her art. "A really positive thing that came out of the hard time in my life was that I grew as a songwriter," she said. “I just hope that [‘Vice’] is something that makes people feel, because that’s the most important thing."
