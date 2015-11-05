CMA Hosts Address Awkward Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert Split

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood have had their missteps as hosts, but couldn’t resist commenting on the Blake Shelton-Miranda Lambert breakup.
“Blake recorded a song with Ashley Madison,” Paisley said.
Underwood corrected him, insisting that Paisley meant Ashley Monroe, with whom Shelton collaborated on "Lonely Tonight" earlier this year.
“I’ve been visiting the wrong site, then,” Paisley said.
“Yes, repeatedly,” Underwood added.
The jokes did much to take the stress out of what could have been a wildly uncomfortable situation, especially after the pair’s recent divorce and today’s revelation that Shelton and The Voice co-host Gwen Stefani are dating.
For her part, Lambert showed up tonight sporting Stefani-esque pink streaks in her hair. Hmmm.
Shelton and Lambert are both slated to perform tonight. Either Paisley and Underwood did their jobs and made everyone relax or really did their jobs and precipitated some major shade being thrown later. We’re waiting with bated breath.
