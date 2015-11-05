It's Official: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Dating

After a weekend in which they were spotted publicly displaying affection, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially an item. In an exclusive statement to Us Weekly, Stefani's rep confirms, “Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating.”
Stefani and Shelton have been flirting on The Voice all season and their public handholding only stoked the fires of the rumor mill.
The announcement comes shortly after both Stefani and Shelton ended marriages this year. Stefani opened up about her emotional journey to Ryan Seacrest, playing coy about her friendship with Shelton.
"What I will tell you is: I was married for a long time and now I'm not," she told Seacrest. "It's a shock."
Her latest song is an emotional breakup number that had us weepy.
Shelton, whose divorce from country star Miranda Lambert came in July, is up for awards and performing during tonight’s Country Music Awards in Nashville. Lambert will also be attending the CMAs tonight. Stefani and Shelton, according to Us Weekly, plan to attend after-parties as a couple.
