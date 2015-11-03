Gwen Stefani has a lot going on these days. Her new, emotionally raw track "I Used to Love You" is spurring a lot of conversation about the singer's split with her former husband, Gavin Rossdale. Instead of keeping that difficult journey to herself, Stefani is sharing her vulnerability — and offering fans insight into what she's going through, as well as how she's staying strong and present.
The singer recently sat down with Ryan Seacrest to talk about her divorce, the music she's been creating, and whether or not she's dating her co-host on The Voice, Blake Shelton. "What I will tell you is, I was married for a long time and now I'm not," she said on the subject of being single again. "It's a shock."
As for where she's at mentally these days, Stefani told Seacrest that whether or not she'll eventually get married again is far from her mind. "I don't know anything right now. I'm living in the moment," she explained.
"I'm actually so grateful just to feel so alive," the singer went on. "Honestly, I'm feeling everything so much and that's great. The sadness, the happiness, the extremes are really extreme right now… I love a lot of work, because it makes me just feel like so much is happening. I want to be alive."
Listen to a portion of the interview with Gwen Stefani on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, below.
The singer recently sat down with Ryan Seacrest to talk about her divorce, the music she's been creating, and whether or not she's dating her co-host on The Voice, Blake Shelton. "What I will tell you is, I was married for a long time and now I'm not," she said on the subject of being single again. "It's a shock."
As for where she's at mentally these days, Stefani told Seacrest that whether or not she'll eventually get married again is far from her mind. "I don't know anything right now. I'm living in the moment," she explained.
"I'm actually so grateful just to feel so alive," the singer went on. "Honestly, I'm feeling everything so much and that's great. The sadness, the happiness, the extremes are really extreme right now… I love a lot of work, because it makes me just feel like so much is happening. I want to be alive."
Listen to a portion of the interview with Gwen Stefani on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, below.
Advertisement