Update: Gwen Stefani's New Breakup Video Is Pretty Damn Sad

Update: Gwen Stefani has just released the video for her new breakup anthem, "Used to Love You," and it's pretty hard to watch.
This is owing to the fact that the song is reportedly about Stefani's marital split with Gavin Rossdale. The video is raw and absent of plot, simply showing a close-up of the pop star/Urban Decay collaborator as she winces, looks heartbroken, and seems like she's still struggling to deal with the feelings expressed in the lyrics. Oh, if only you could give virtual hugs.
"Ex-Girlfriend," written after the couple's temporary, pre-marriage breakup, was angsty and empowering. "Used to Love You" feels more sad and resigned. And that makes us sad and resigned — not because we need a poppy anthem, but because it's probably how our girl Gwen feels. Hang in there, babe.
This is owing to the fact that the song is reportedly about Stefani's marital split with Gavin Rossdale. The video is raw and absent of plot, simply showing a close-up of the pop star/Urban Decay collaborator as she winces, looks heartbroken, and seems like she's still struggling to deal with the feelings expressed in the lyrics. Oh, if only you could give virtual hugs.
"Ex-Girlfriend," written after the couple's temporary, pre-marriage breakup, was angsty and empowering. "Used to Love You" feels more sad and resigned. And that makes us sad and resigned — not because we need a poppy anthem, but because it's probably how our girl Gwen feels. Hang in there, babe.
Advertisement
Used To Love You - Gwen Stefani
My video for #UsedToLoveYouPosted by Gwen Stefani on Tuesday, October 20, 2015
This story was originally published on October 18, 2015.
Gwen Stefani may be airing grievances about her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in her new single "Used to Love You."
Stefani debuted the tune live on Saturday night during a performance at Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom, and the lyrics seem to point decidedly in Rossdale's direction. After 13 years together, Stefani filed for divorce in August 2015. Rumors of Rossdale possibly cheating surrounded the couple's split from the start.
The single's lyrical bombshells certainly don't quell any of the gossip, either.
"Never thought this would happen / Gotta let it sink in you're gone," it begins. Calling herself "the best thing that ever happened to you," Stefani sings, "You just pushed me too far," and, "Nobody taught you how to love." But while Stefani cops to still crying about it, at least she's not the one now "lost."
If the song is, in fact, a thinly veiled reference to Rossdale, it wouldn't be the first time Stefani channeled heartbreak into her music. Just ask No Doubt bassist and platinum-hair-poster-boy Tony Kanal. "Don't Speak" still gets heavy rotation whenever our romances — or, y'know, reliable hookups that never graduated past brunch — hit the skids. And from the buzz "Used to Love You" is already generating, Stefani may have just gifted us a bonus track for our go-to breakup playlists.
Stefani debuted the tune live on Saturday night during a performance at Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom, and the lyrics seem to point decidedly in Rossdale's direction. After 13 years together, Stefani filed for divorce in August 2015. Rumors of Rossdale possibly cheating surrounded the couple's split from the start.
The single's lyrical bombshells certainly don't quell any of the gossip, either.
"Never thought this would happen / Gotta let it sink in you're gone," it begins. Calling herself "the best thing that ever happened to you," Stefani sings, "You just pushed me too far," and, "Nobody taught you how to love." But while Stefani cops to still crying about it, at least she's not the one now "lost."
If the song is, in fact, a thinly veiled reference to Rossdale, it wouldn't be the first time Stefani channeled heartbreak into her music. Just ask No Doubt bassist and platinum-hair-poster-boy Tony Kanal. "Don't Speak" still gets heavy rotation whenever our romances — or, y'know, reliable hookups that never graduated past brunch — hit the skids. And from the buzz "Used to Love You" is already generating, Stefani may have just gifted us a bonus track for our go-to breakup playlists.
Opener Image: MediaPunch/REX USA.
Advertisement