Gwen Stefani Made An Urban Decay Palette, Proving Dreams Do Come True

Megan McIntyre

Are you sitting down? Good, because this is going to elicit fangirl screams and 1D levels of fainting.

Gwen Stefani is launching her own palette with — wait for it — Urban Decay. The brand just posted the news on its Instagram account and founder Wende Zomnir went ahead and gave us a peek inside the palette.

This is just a teaser, so we've got no hard facts for now, other than that the palette will launch on November 22 (just in time for holiday wishlists) and will feature a mix of shades handpicked by Gwen herself (some of which look new — fingers crossed).

There are 15 eyeshadows with colors ranging from bold jewel tones to warm nudes. We're actually kind of surprised by the number of neutrals — not at all what we were expecting from the girl who rocked blue bantus back in the late '90s. It's kind of refreshing to see so much nude — perhaps Gwen is a Naked fan?

Once we get more info, you will have no doubt (sorry, couldn't help it) that we'll share the details. Because missing out would surely make a tragic kingdom (yup, we went there) for any UD fan.
