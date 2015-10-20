Are you sitting down? Good, because this is going to elicit fangirl screams and 1D levels of fainting.
Gwen Stefani is launching her own palette with — wait for it — Urban Decay. The brand just posted the news on its Instagram account and founder Wende Zomnir went ahead and gave us a peek inside the palette.
This is just a teaser, so we've got no hard facts for now, other than that the palette will launch on November 22 (just in time for holiday wishlists) and will feature a mix of shades handpicked by Gwen herself (some of which look new — fingers crossed).
There are 15 eyeshadows with colors ranging from bold jewel tones to warm nudes. We're actually kind of surprised by the number of neutrals — not at all what we were expecting from the girl who rocked blue bantus back in the late '90s. It's kind of refreshing to see so much nude — perhaps Gwen is a Naked fan?
Once we get more info, you will have no doubt (sorry, couldn't help it) that we'll share the details. Because missing out would surely make a tragic kingdom (yup, we went there) for any UD fan.
