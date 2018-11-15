Skip navigation!
Megan McIntyre
Beauty
Meet The At-Home Treatment That Actually Repairs Your Hair
Megan McIntyre
Nov 15, 2018
Nails
Mind Your Manners At The Nail Salon
Jill Schuck Taylor
Jan 29, 2018
Beauty
These Hair Color Trends Are Going To Be Huge
Megan McIntyre
Jan 22, 2018
Skin Care
I Hate Coconut Oil: Does That Make Me A Horrible Person?
This story was originally published October 23, 2015. If you frequently traverse the wide world of the Internet, there are certain truths that will
by
Megan McIntyre
Beauty
These Moisturizing Beauty Products Work Miracles On Dry Skin
Listen, it's hard enough to master the fine art of makeup application on a normal day, but when your skin throws a giant wrench in the operation by being
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
The 6 Best Long-Lasting Eyeliners For Smudge-Free Eye Art
Beauty artists (that's you!) have been known to try some pretty ambitious swoops, slashes, and swipes with our creative eyeliner applications. But we need
by
Megan McIntyre
Beauty
This Is NYC's Hottest Haircut Right Now
Saltwater texture, loosely tousled waves, imperfect layers — the hallmarks of the quintessential L.A. haircut are easy to identify. Pinterest and every
by
Megan McIntyre
editors picks
This Is What It's Actually Like To Freeze Your Fat Off
Update: At the request of more than 14 million people, the FDA finally approved the use of CoolSculpting for the upper arm area. “Arms [are] the third
by
Megan McIntyre
Beauty
Why Are We So Obsessed With Highlighting All Of A Sudden?
Dewy, glowing, radiant, luminescent — there is no shortage of ways to describe the modern ideal of beautiful skin. A complexion that looks “lit from
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
Washing Your Hair Just Got A LOT More Interesting
Informal survey: How many of you have agonized over your shampoo choice? For the most part, unless you have textured or curly hair (where cleanser is a
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Get Your Hands On 2016's Buzziest Beauty Buys
You know those beauty products that you keep seeing everywhere? The ones all the magazines and websites keep writing about and your favorite YouTube stars
by
Megan McIntyre
Mind
How To Disagree Like An Adult
Over the past few years, we've seen a troubling trend emerge that has now become a full-blown epidemic. No, not Zika or Sansa Stark pregnancy rumors.
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
2016 Makeup Winners
If Rainbow Brite Were A Club Kid, She’d Wear These Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick People had a LOT of feelings about this category. It was
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
It's Time For Our No-BS Beauty Awards
Today is a very special day, my friends. It marks the return of R29's annual beauty awards. We know, we know — everybody and their mother has an award
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
2016 People Winners
Hairstylist Whose Instagram We Can’t Stop Stalking Lacy Redway While there are plenty of insanely talented hairstylists out there, sadly many of
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
2016 Nails Winners
The Topcoat That Will Make Your Manicure Last Longer Than An Hour Chanel Le Gel Coat Long-Wear Top Coat Faux-gel topcoats are the new big thing in nail
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
2016 Fragrance Winners
Perfume We Can’t Stop Sniffing Maison Margiela Replica Lipstick On The concept of this fragrance alone would have been enough to win. The Replica
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
2016 Hair Winners
Dry Shampoo That Will Hide Your Too-Hungover-To-Take-A-Shower Hair Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo The product is called Perfect Hair Day, and
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
2016 Skincare Winners
Moisturizer So Good, It Should Be Illegal Shara Shara Honey Bomb All-In-One Ampoule This was one of the weirdest products we asked our judges to test.
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Tom Ford's New Lipstick Just Made Our November So Much Better
We think we can all agree it's been a pretty dismal November. We've been trying to keep our spirits up, thinking that perhaps the fact that the holidays
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
This Is The Political Statement We Need To Be Making
It's easy to say how hard, or exhausting, or grueling, or painful, this election cycle has been. But it's much more difficult today for us to look at each
by
Megan McIntyre
Beauty
Feel Good About Yourself With This Easy Trick
Picture this all-too-common scenario: You're meeting a friend for coffee, running late as usual. As you bustle into the coffee shop and give her a hug
by
Megan McIntyre
Beauty
The Awkward Conversation We Need To Have About Cultural Appropria...
Vanessa's annual Halloween party 💀👻🎉 A photo posted by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Oct 30, 2016 at 10:07am PDT There's something about
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
Marie Antoinette Had A Really Gross Skin-Care Secret
This story was originally published on March 11, 2016. Besides being one of the most misunderstood females in history, doomed French Queen Marie
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
Joan Crawford's Icy Beauty Secret
While Hollywood has no shortage of divas, none can hold a candle up to Joan Crawford. An infamous prima donna with an aversion to wire hangers, Joanie was
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Here's How Fall's Coolest Makeup Looks IRL
If you've ever googled a new lipstick or eyeshadow shade, chances are you are familiar with the online sensation that is swatching. This visual practice
by
Megan McIntyre
Beauty
Beauty
The Pros Have Spoken: These Are The Best Beauty Products Of The Year
The Beauty Innovator Awards are R29's signature beauty celebration of the movers, shakers, innovators, and all-around cool kids in the industry. The
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
You Won't Believe What People Are Doing With This $400 Blowdryer
Think about your most expensive possession. You probably treat it with the utmost care, making sure to keep it away from anything that may cause it
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
Everything You Need To Know About Air-Drying Your Hair
Can I get an amen for air-drying? For those of us who lack the time, energy, or desire to repeatedly shoot a concentrated stream of scorching hot air on
by
Megan McIntyre
