One big mistake is to assume the worst about the other person's motives, Hall explains. "When we feel strongly politically, it's often tied to a deep sense of our values, and our morality, and our sense of how the world should be. We tend to perceive someone disagreeing on our politics as someone who is disagreeing with our fundamental sense of how we think the world should be in terms of morality... You decided for them that they are not seeing the world in the way you think the world should be seen.""Really meaningful conversation usually happens when people intend to learn each from the other, and that can only happen if you're willing to engage in a process of thoughtful listening," Hall says. "Thoughtful listening means that you quiet you're own internal monologue — you literally silence it — as the other person is speaking, and zero in on what they are saying. You're truly listening, because you're trying to find areas where you can agree — that's an act of will."There's an unspoken rule that politics, religion, and race are off-limits as topics of conversation. Welp, that's what got us into this mess in the first place — not talking to each other about the uncomfortable, emotionally charged issues we as a country face. "It's not that we shouldn't discuss politics or we shouldn't discuss religion — we should, but we need to figure out how to discuss it so that we learn," Hall explains. And be sure to manage your expectations. Hall adds: "We have to have less ambitious goals in these conversations. You're not going to change me from being a conservative if I'm conservative, or from being a liberal if I'm a liberal. You're not going to persuade somebody else who feels what they feel very deeply, but at the very least you may get them to hear something they didn't hear before."Another important skill? Learning how to sidestep that moment when a conversation turns into a full-blown fight. Once things start to go off the rails, Hall says that's the opportune time to excuse yourself from the conversation. "You can say things like, 'I think we should stop now. I cherish our relationship, and for that reason I think we are probably getting very angry and we need to stop the conversation." Hall explains that's a lot more effective than, "'I can't talk to you right now because you're just stupid.'"Jonathan Herring, professor of law at the University of Oxford and the author of How to Argue: Powerful, Persuasively, Politely , agrees. "The moment you start to feel you are getting annoyed, it can be good to say, 'Let's talk about this more another time' or, 'You have certainly given me a lot to think about.' And if you find you or the other person are just repeating yourself, that is a sign this conversation is going nowhere."