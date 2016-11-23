

Realize That Words Are More Than Just Words

Of course, people are bound to disagree on many subjects, but being able to discuss those differences of opinion in an honest, intelligent, civil way is more than just a true sign of adulting — it's imperative to the very structure of our democracy. "Once aggressive speech becomes acceptable, people become aggressive toward each other face-to-face, and that's really dangerous," says Tannen. Adds Hall, "[This is] essential to our democracy because if we don't learn how to have these conversations, we are going to tear ourselves apart at the seams."



So, instead of dreading forthcoming conversations with your nearest and dearest, use this holiday break as a time to put these tips into action — but only if the need arises. Proper holiday etiquette calls for a turkey truce so you can enjoy those mashed potatoes without fear of familial strife. Save those trade-reform talks for pie time — it's hard to get too riled up with a giant slice of pumpkin pie and a snowball-size mound of whipped cream on your lap.