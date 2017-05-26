These Moisturizing Beauty Products Work Miracles On Dry Skin

Listen, it's hard enough to master the fine art of makeup application on a normal day, but when your skin throws a giant wrench in the operation by being dried out and flaky? Well, let's just say things can get ugly real quick. Sick of having our foundation stick to our scales and our lip color gunk up on our parched pouts, we went to Renee Garnes, a celebrity makeup artist and Posh Beauty ambassador, to learn how to wear makeup when our faces are staging a protest.
Read on to find out which products are best for dry skin, plus her tips and tricks on how to best apply them to flaky faces.