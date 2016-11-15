The Topcoat That Will Make Your Manicure Last Longer Than An Hour
Chanel Le Gel Coat Long-Wear Top Coat
Faux-gel topcoats are the new big thing in nail care, and it’s easy to see why. “I love the cushiony, shiny look a gel manicure gives me, but I hate how it destroys my nails whenever I remove it,” lamented McIntyre. The sunlight-activated polish from Chanel is the perfect blend of long-wear and shine, without the nail torture. “My mani lasted a full week without chips and looked glossier than normal,” said Czuleger. “Great way to get gel benefits without the damage.”
Chanel Le Gel Coat Long-Wear Top Coat, $28, available at Violet Grey.
Chanel Le Gel Coat Long-Wear Top Coat
Faux-gel topcoats are the new big thing in nail care, and it’s easy to see why. “I love the cushiony, shiny look a gel manicure gives me, but I hate how it destroys my nails whenever I remove it,” lamented McIntyre. The sunlight-activated polish from Chanel is the perfect blend of long-wear and shine, without the nail torture. “My mani lasted a full week without chips and looked glossier than normal,” said Czuleger. “Great way to get gel benefits without the damage.”
Chanel Le Gel Coat Long-Wear Top Coat, $28, available at Violet Grey.
Advertisement