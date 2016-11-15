Perfume We Can’t Stop Sniffing
Maison Margiela Replica Lipstick On
The concept of this fragrance alone would have been enough to win. The Replica scents aren’t made to smell like a certain ingredient, but rather to be reminiscent of a moment in time. Lipstick On is a scent meant to evoke a classic glamour girl applying lipstick in her boudoir before a night out. As McIntyre put it, “It somehow smells like nothing and everything all at once. I could picture the scene in my head and feel like I was there whenever I spritzed it.”
As romantic as that sounds, it does have actual notes that create that olfactive painting. Iris, galbanum, vanilla bourbon, and tonka bean give the scent its intoxicating femininity. Said Halle, “You don’t smell something like that a lot. It’s something different and cool, and it will make you, as an individual, stand out.”
Maison Margiela Replica Lipstick On, $125, available at Sephora.
