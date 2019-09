Shara Shara Honey Bomb All-In-One AmpouleThis was one of the weirdest products we asked our judges to test . It’s a bouncy, semi-liquid gel that’s meant to be used in place of your toner, serum, AND moisturizer. It’s full of things that bees like: propolis, royal jelly, and manuka honey. All of which contribute to the dewy, golden glow it gives your skin. It also didn’t hurt that it comes in a massive jar — a little goes a long way. Pretty much everyone was confounded by it, but once our judges figured out the proper way to use it, they wouldn’t stop praising it.“It's like jelly on your hands, but when you put it on it's not sticky — it’s nice and nourishing,” said Chloe. “This not only hydrates with a neutral scent, but it also makes for a great makeup primer,” said Martin. He also told us that he loved it so much, he had his assistant dole it out into smaller bottles so he could take it with him on jobs with his celeb clients.Honey Bomb All-In-One Ampoule, $40, available at Memebox