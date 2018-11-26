These Eye Creams Are Like Coffee For Your Face

For de-puffing, it's all about fluid drainage. Puffiness is caused by a buildup of fluid in your undereye area, so diminishing it comes down to (gently!) pushing it out of there. Says Czech, "I would do the upper lid the exact same way as the anti-aging method, and then on the undereye I would go from the inner corner to outer, sliding my finger down to give a form of lymphatic drainage. Very slight pressing motion as you slide." She advises that this is great to do in the morning, and that you can enhance the de-puffing effects by using a cold product, so pop that a.m. eye cream in the fridge for best results. Now that you know the secrets of eye cream application, read on for our top product picks.