According to experts, skin around the eye contour is much thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face. That, along with having fewer oil glands and being a very expressive area in general, makes it the first place to show signs of wear and tear, including dryness, fine lines and ultimately, sensitivity.
But finding the perfect eye cream can be a bit of a minefield. While there are thousands of products out there, from butter-thick creams to cooling gels, all promising to target specific concerns like wrinkles, eye bags and dark circles, if you have reactive skin, it's difficult to pinpoint one that won't result in stinging, burning, itching or inflammation. Until now.
Ahead, you'll find R29's pick of the eye creams that are compatible with even the most sensitive skin types. Allergic reactions, begone.