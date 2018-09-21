These Eye Creams Will Make You Look Wide Awake — Instantly

The pace of society has sped up to the point that you can get groceries delivered to your door within the hour, and yet most eye creams still take weeks of consistent use before you actually start to notice an appreciable difference. Patience is a virtue, or so they say, but instant gratification is just that: gratifying.
Anyway, why shouldn’t you be able to remedy your under-eye circles in the time it takes for your Lyft to pull up to the curb? This is the future, after all. Waiting more than an hour for anything (food, a promising Bumble match to pick a place and time to meet up after weeks of back-and-forth) has become passé. Ahead, the fast-acting eye creams to reach for when you need to look more awake right now, not after two months of twice-daily application. Seriously, who has that kind of time?