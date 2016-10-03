"Testing is conducted at every stage of the product development cycle," explains Tom Crawford, Dyson's global category director of personal care. "We do this to make sure our design is such that it can withstand the abuses subjected to it by daily life and any extreme or accidental misuses."



According to Crawford, the Supersonic goes through "every test imaginable." We're talking thousands of strict trials. As you see in the video above, those tests involve getting dropped, smashed, slammed, and crushed, among others. And then there's the shaking.



"The shaking machine seen in the video is our Dynamic Life Test," says Crawford, "a part of a series of tests which simulates an accelerated lifespan of the machine. In our research we have observed people rapidly shaking their hairdryers back and forward in use. This test has been developed to mimic this behavior." Crawford says that the Supersonic is shaken around 1.2 million times over a course of 1,000 hours of continuous shaking. Eek.

