R+Co Vicious Strong Hold Flexible HairsprayStrong-hold and flexible don’t seem like they belong in the same sentence, especially when you’re talking about a hairspray. And yet, here we are. Besides having one of the most visually arresting packages on the market (Who wouldn’t want that peeking out of their hair stash?), it’s also one of the most advanced products of its kind. It has a polymer blend that provides control and heat-protection , pro vitamin B5 for conditioning and volume-building, and a high-tech holding complex that cements everything in place but still leaves hair touchable, brushable, and moldable.Ess was so smitten with it, she had to come up with a new word to describe how she felt: “lovesessed.” “It’s hard to find long-lasting, strong hold, and flexibility all in one.” Echoed Czuleger, “It has good hold, but doesn't make your hair feel too crunchy. You can comb through the product, and it is workable.”Vicious Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray, $29, available at Birchbox