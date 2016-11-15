Dry Shampoo That Will Hide Your Too-Hungover-To-Take-A-Shower Hair
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
The product is called Perfect Hair Day, and it has 100% earned that moniker. The R29 beauty team was already enamored with it (“It makes your hair look clean, adds volume, and actually smells good,” said McIntyre), and after a few sprays, the rest of our judging panel was, too. Its high-tech formula absorbs oil and sweat — something most dry shampoos don’t. A fancy-sounding molecule then helps remove the oil-and-sweat-soaked powder, so that when you shake out your hair, all that gunk goes with it and you are left with the closest thing to clean hair you can get outside of a shower.
As Ess said, “Some dry shampoos end up making your hair feel dirtier. This won't do that, and it lasts all day.”
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $22, available at Birchbox.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
The product is called Perfect Hair Day, and it has 100% earned that moniker. The R29 beauty team was already enamored with it (“It makes your hair look clean, adds volume, and actually smells good,” said McIntyre), and after a few sprays, the rest of our judging panel was, too. Its high-tech formula absorbs oil and sweat — something most dry shampoos don’t. A fancy-sounding molecule then helps remove the oil-and-sweat-soaked powder, so that when you shake out your hair, all that gunk goes with it and you are left with the closest thing to clean hair you can get outside of a shower.
As Ess said, “Some dry shampoos end up making your hair feel dirtier. This won't do that, and it lasts all day.”
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $22, available at Birchbox.
Advertisement
Styling Product That Can Conquer A Traumatic Bad-Hair Day
Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray
The Kardashians’ go-to stylist Jen Atkin is more than a one-Kim pony. She also happens to have one of the most buzzed-about new lines of 2016: Ouai. This hybrid spray is described as what would happen if a dry shampoo and a hairspray had a baby. That offspring would be a featherweight hairspray that also volumizes hair and adds texture and a hint of grit. Polymers give it its flexibility, while volcanic ash is the secret oil sucker-upper.
Said Marshall, “This creates the perfect slept-in, model-off-duty texture.” Sold.
Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray, $26, available at Birchbox.
Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray
The Kardashians’ go-to stylist Jen Atkin is more than a one-Kim pony. She also happens to have one of the most buzzed-about new lines of 2016: Ouai. This hybrid spray is described as what would happen if a dry shampoo and a hairspray had a baby. That offspring would be a featherweight hairspray that also volumizes hair and adds texture and a hint of grit. Polymers give it its flexibility, while volcanic ash is the secret oil sucker-upper.
Said Marshall, “This creates the perfect slept-in, model-off-duty texture.” Sold.
Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray, $26, available at Birchbox.
Crunch-Free Hairspray To Lock In Your ‘Do
R+Co Vicious Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray
Strong-hold and flexible don’t seem like they belong in the same sentence, especially when you’re talking about a hairspray. And yet, here we are. Besides having one of the most visually arresting packages on the market (Who wouldn’t want that peeking out of their hair stash?), it’s also one of the most advanced products of its kind. It has a polymer blend that provides control and heat-protection, pro vitamin B5 for conditioning and volume-building, and a high-tech holding complex that cements everything in place but still leaves hair touchable, brushable, and moldable.
Ess was so smitten with it, she had to come up with a new word to describe how she felt: “lovesessed.” “It’s hard to find long-lasting, strong hold, and flexibility all in one.” Echoed Czuleger, “It has good hold, but doesn't make your hair feel too crunchy. You can comb through the product, and it is workable.”
R+Co Vicious Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray, $29, available at Birchbox.
R+Co Vicious Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray
Strong-hold and flexible don’t seem like they belong in the same sentence, especially when you’re talking about a hairspray. And yet, here we are. Besides having one of the most visually arresting packages on the market (Who wouldn’t want that peeking out of their hair stash?), it’s also one of the most advanced products of its kind. It has a polymer blend that provides control and heat-protection, pro vitamin B5 for conditioning and volume-building, and a high-tech holding complex that cements everything in place but still leaves hair touchable, brushable, and moldable.
Ess was so smitten with it, she had to come up with a new word to describe how she felt: “lovesessed.” “It’s hard to find long-lasting, strong hold, and flexibility all in one.” Echoed Czuleger, “It has good hold, but doesn't make your hair feel too crunchy. You can comb through the product, and it is workable.”
R+Co Vicious Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray, $29, available at Birchbox.
Advertisement
Best Under-$20 Hair Buy
Carol’s Daughter Almond Milk Restoring Conditioner
While our judges were wooed by the delicious smell of this rich conditioner, it was the soft, shiny hair it imparted that really sealed the deal. Vitamins, proteins, and, yes, almond milk, soften and repair tortured hair. Because as much as you may try to deny it, that flat iron (or bleach addiction, or quarterly relaxer session) is not doing your mane any favors, no matter how good it looks after.
“I love Carol’s Daughter,” said Halle. “It [has] really nice, natural ingredients and keeps my hair looking nice.” Mars was impressed with its curl-defining properties, while Ess gave it an enthusiastic thumbs-up. “It’s a great, budget-friendly option for restoring moisture to even the driest hair,” Ess said.
Carol’s Daughter Almond Milk Restoring Conditioner, $12, available at Carol's Daughter.
Carol’s Daughter Almond Milk Restoring Conditioner
While our judges were wooed by the delicious smell of this rich conditioner, it was the soft, shiny hair it imparted that really sealed the deal. Vitamins, proteins, and, yes, almond milk, soften and repair tortured hair. Because as much as you may try to deny it, that flat iron (or bleach addiction, or quarterly relaxer session) is not doing your mane any favors, no matter how good it looks after.
“I love Carol’s Daughter,” said Halle. “It [has] really nice, natural ingredients and keeps my hair looking nice.” Mars was impressed with its curl-defining properties, while Ess gave it an enthusiastic thumbs-up. “It’s a great, budget-friendly option for restoring moisture to even the driest hair,” Ess said.
Carol’s Daughter Almond Milk Restoring Conditioner, $12, available at Carol's Daughter.
Advertisement