Why Are We So Obsessed With Highlighting All Of A Sudden?

Then there is the genius that is Hourglass’ Ambient Lighting Powders . The finishing powders were created to mimic different types of lighting environments — from candlelight to sunlight — using what the brand calls "micron-sized photoluminescent spheres." Explains founder Carisa Janes, “The optically transparent particles alter the appearance of the skin by manipulating and refracting favorable light. When illuminated by invisible UV light, the particles glow on the skin, minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and imperfections, and neutralizing discoloration.” She describes it as the equivalent of having “your own personal lighting technician.” The success of the powder led Janes to create three more products: blush bronzer , and strobing powder , all of which have an almost rabid following on social media. While getting your hands on these illuminating products is now as easy as a quick browse online at Sephora or Ulta , the options themselves can be overwhelming. To find the one that’s right for you, Gooch recommends the good old-fashioned “apply it and then go outside to see it in the natural light” approach. “When it comes to choosing something for your own face, it really is a trial-and-error process. If it works for you and suits your skin, then it is the right one. If it doesn’t have the desired effect or is the wrong color, then try another.” He favors liquid highlighters for his work, citing Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat and Chantecaille Liquid Lumiere in Brilliance as favorites. With hundreds of highlighting products on the market, and even more luminosity-enhancing technologies being developed, all our experts agreed that highlighters are not a flash-in-the pan trend — these light-diffusing wonders are here to stay. “The proper highlight can be as powerful as walking into a dark room wearing a bold-red, statement lipstick,” says Jennings. “It’s the ‘little black dress’ of makeup; it is always there to make you feel confident and never goes out of style.” You might as well just take our wallets now beauty industry — our skin is craving whatever radiance wonder you’ve got cooking up back there. (We heard a rumor it's spray-on highlighters next.)