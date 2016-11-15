We think we can all agree it's been a pretty dismal November. We've been trying to keep our spirits up, thinking that perhaps the fact that the holidays are around the corner will start to perk everyone up, but the prospect of sitting around the Thanksgiving table listening to our relatives argue about politics is making us want to hide at the kid's table. At least the biggest debate there is about just how many Nifflers Newt Scamander is toting around in that case of his.
But today, we bring you news that will make it much easier to bear the bickering that may await you before you can snag your pumpkin pie and hide out watching football with your dad. Tom Ford is releasing an update to his Lips & Boys collection, and it is epic. The 50-piece collection features 25 popular shades and 25 new ones.
The lineup contains a mix of cream, metallic, and — for the first time ever — matte-finish Boys. The 10 matte shades feature a new vitamin C & E formula that keeps lips moisturized without sacrificing that velvety look.
The collection launches on the Tom Ford Beauty website on November 21, Sephora's website on November 24, and worldwide on Black Friday. The lipsticks can be purchased individually at $36 a pop, or you can purchase a customizable three-piece collection for $108. And, if you're feeling flush, you can go all in on the 50-piece set for a mere $1,950. Hey, it's cheaper than therapy. Just sayin'.
Keep clicking to check out the entire range, and to see a teaser video featuring some of our favorite Boys. While you do that, we'll be over here giving thanks for lipsticks and mashed potatoes.
