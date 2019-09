Pat McGrathOur most prestigious award goes to the person or brand who has managed to delight, excite, amaze, and generally kick some major ass in 2016. And while the field of contenders was one of the most talented yet, it was the incomparable, indefatigable, downright genius Pat McGrath who took home the honor.Always an innovator, McGrath took us all by surprise this year with the launch of Pat McGrath Labs, super limited-edition products that dropped like a secret Beyoncé album or a new iPhone. Gold 001, Phantom 002, Skin Fetish 003, Lust 004, and the just launched (as in, today) Metamorphosis 005 all hit the internet to great fanfare, then immediately sold out. Kylie Lip Kits have nothing on these guys in terms of lust-worthiness.Gushed Ess, “[Innovator] of the year? Try of the decade. This woman is just unreal. She has paved the way for so many, and she's having the best time doing it.” Added McIntyre, “She’s already one of the (if not THE) leading creative minds in the industry — and way nicer and more charming than anyone as talented as her has any right to be. She just keeps getting better every year. I’m anxiously awaiting products 006 and beyond, just to see what she’ll dream up next. And anyone that packages her products in a bag full of sequins is automatically my favorite person.” Obviously.