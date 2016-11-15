Social Media Supernovas



Jessica Matlin & Jennifer Goldstein, Fat Mascara Podcast



We had a lot of contention surrounding many of the categories — but this wasn’t one of them. Matlin and Goldstein hold the unique honor of being the only winners who garnered a unanimous vote by our panel. The two beauty editors (Matlin works at Teen Vogue and Goldstein at Marie Claire) have an insatiable interest in beauty, access to the coolest names in the industry, all of the knowledge, and seem to be having a blast every time we tune in. Their joy and curiosity are infectious.



Said McIntyre, “Knowing these two in person, I can wholeheartedly say that they not only know their shit, they cover some of the most interesting topics in beauty with some of the best guests. And you can tell they are having a good time, which makes it impossible not to smile when you listen in.” Added Whitefield-Madrano, “They're everything I love about the beauty world: playful, whip-smart, trustworthy, appropriately skeptical, questioning. A must-listen.” Martin put it a little more mysteriously, “These two are giving the world access into the underbelly of beauty that no one else has successfully done before.”

